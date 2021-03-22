Global Personal Care Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Personal care appliances grew strongly at the end of the review period. While consumers are becoming increasingly interested in personal grooming, growing numbers are looking to engage in styling regimens at home for convenience and affordability. Salon prices are high and maintaining regular grooming through this channel is expensive. Buying a reasonably priced appliance makes sense for many consumers. Moreover, in an environment in which fashions change rapidly, spurred by internet trends, con…
Euromonitor International's Personal Care Appliances in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.
Product coverage: Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Care Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Rapidly changing fashions and DIY culture support growth
Body shavers sees strong growth
Competition from unbranded products exerts downward pressure on prices
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Philips India looks to strengthen leading position through innovation
Strong pricing competition
Interest from private label
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Body Shavers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Hair Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2015-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2016-2019
Table 9 Distribution of Personal Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
…continued
