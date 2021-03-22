All news

Global Personal Care Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Personal Care Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Personal care appliances is heavily influenced by grooming trends and the media, with consumers often looking to emulate celebrities or sports stars, such as footballers. As a result, players utilise various online platforms and social media sites to drive brand awareness, with this becoming increasingly popular over the review period in Hungary. Manufacturers tend to target their audiences with discounts and promotions, as well as by creating interesting content, such as hair care tutorials or…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797764-personal-care-appliances-in-hungary

Euromonitor International’s Personal Care Appliances in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-simple-packaged-crystal-oscillator-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Care Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-clamp-on-ultrasonic-flow-meter-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Social media a key tool in the promotion of personal care appliances
Hair solutions drive sales
Desire for happy healthy teeth draws interest in oral care appliances
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Spectrum Brands and Philips retain lead but Xiaomi makes strong entry
Oral care becomes connected as Braun Oral-B maintains its dominance
Dyras sees strong growth while Dyson enters with its innovative Airwrap product
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Body Shavers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Hair Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2015-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2016-2019

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market Strong Growth During 2020-2027 | Comprehensive Study with Market Growth, Size, Value, Price, Share By Regions, Type, Application

alex

Global marketers have released a new research title “Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market Research Report 2020”, that provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market and future scope. In this research have compiled a wide range of research methodologies and data sources (e.g. secondary and primary sources) to generate aggregated and useful information that provides […]
All news

Submarine Cable System Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Nexans, Furukawa Electric, NKT, NEC Corporation, General Cable

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Submarine Cable System Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Submarine […]
All news

Telepresence Equipment Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Avaya Inc, TelePresence Tech, Array Telepresence, Polycom, ZTE Corporation

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Telepresence Equipment Market. Global Telepresence Equipment Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Telepresence Equipment […]