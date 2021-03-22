Global Personal Care Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Personal care appliances is heavily influenced by grooming trends and the media, with consumers often looking to emulate celebrities or sports stars, such as footballers. As a result, players utilise various online platforms and social media sites to drive brand awareness, with this becoming increasingly popular over the review period in Hungary. Manufacturers tend to target their audiences with discounts and promotions, as well as by creating interesting content, such as hair care tutorials or…
Euromonitor International’s Personal Care Appliances in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Social media a key tool in the promotion of personal care appliances
Hair solutions drive sales
Desire for happy healthy teeth draws interest in oral care appliances
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Spectrum Brands and Philips retain lead but Xiaomi makes strong entry
Oral care becomes connected as Braun Oral-B maintains its dominance
Dyras sees strong growth while Dyson enters with its innovative Airwrap product
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Body Shavers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Hair Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2015-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2016-2019
