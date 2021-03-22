Global Personal Care Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Personal care appliances registered another year of retail volume sales growth in 2019 due to economic factors and changing consumer lifestyles. Romanians are increasingly concerned about their image and are showing a higher propensity to spend on products to take care of their body. Rising disposable incomes and growing awareness of new products and innovations also underpin the positive development of the category. Also, with more Romanians visiting beauty and personal care professionals, they…

Euromonitor International’s Personal Care Appliances in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers, Hair Care Appliances, Oral Care Appliances, Other Personal Care Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Economic Factors and Changing Consumer Lifestyles Benefit Sales Further in 2019

Electrical Facial Cleaners Record the Highest Growth Thanks To Increasing Sophistication and Awareness

Consumers To Increasingly Favour Premium Products Over the Forecast Period

Competitive Landscape

Advertising and Good Availability Benefit Leading Brand Braun Oral-b

New Products Focus on Providing Premium Experiences

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Body Shavers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Hair Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2016-2019

Table 9 Distribution of Personal Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Further Growth in 2019 Supported by Rising Incomes and Demand for High-quality Products

Premiumisation As Consumers Increasingly Opt for Innovative Products With A Multitude of Features

International Companies Lead With Their Extensive Distribution Networks, Constant Innovation and Aggressive Marketing

…continued

