Global Personal Care Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

New product development is stimulating sales of personal care appliances in Poland. Other personal care appliances such as electric body cleansers, laser appliances or microdermabrasion appliances are becoming more popular. These products are typically known from beauty salons; however, there is an ongoing shift towards consumers replicating the spa experience at home, with Poles keen to invest in personal care appliances which are typically technologically advanced and therefore higher-priced.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797890-personal-care-appliances-in-poland

Euromonitor International’s Personal Care Appliances in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-bubble-protective-film-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Care Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-thin-wall-sockets-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

The home spa experience boosts sales of higher-priced personal care appliances

Electric facial cleansers continues to perform best as a result of widespread media coverage and promotions

The dominance of electronics and appliance specialist retailers is only slowly being eroded by internet retailing

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Consumer trust keeps Philips as the leading brand in personal care appliances

Clarisonic UK suffers decline in its sales of personal care appliances in 2019

HB Polska performs best due to its participation in fast-growing electric facial cleansers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Body Shavers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Hair Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105