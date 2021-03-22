All news

Global Personal Care Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

New product development is stimulating sales of personal care appliances in Poland. Other personal care appliances such as electric body cleansers, laser appliances or microdermabrasion appliances are becoming more popular. These products are typically known from beauty salons; however, there is an ongoing shift towards consumers replicating the spa experience at home, with Poles keen to invest in personal care appliances which are typically technologically advanced and therefore higher-priced.

Euromonitor International’s Personal Care Appliances in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
The home spa experience boosts sales of higher-priced personal care appliances
Electric facial cleansers continues to perform best as a result of widespread media coverage and promotions
The dominance of electronics and appliance specialist retailers is only slowly being eroded by internet retailing
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Consumer trust keeps Philips as the leading brand in personal care appliances
Clarisonic UK suffers decline in its sales of personal care appliances in 2019
HB Polska performs best due to its participation in fast-growing electric facial cleansers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Body Shavers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Hair Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

…continued

 

