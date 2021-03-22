All news

Global Personal Care Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Personal Care Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The outlook for personal care appliances is unfavourable and a volume sales decrease is expected in the category over the forecast period. This is mainly due to low consumer confidence, which in turn is the result of the long and arduous presidential campaign and the ongoing devaluation of the Mexican peso, which is partially because of lingering trade disputes with the US. With the economic outlook less than entirely positive, most Mexican households are keen to reduce spending on consumer appl…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3798018-personal-care-appliances-in-mexico

Euromonitor International’s Personal Care Appliances in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-household-cleaners-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Care Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-chromatography-instruments-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Sales to keep dipping as consumers cut back on non-essentials
Affordable professional services are outstripping personal care appliances
The mass-market channels generate the biggest shares
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Corporación Milenium has a neat and tidy lead
Dyson looks to make waves in hair care appliances
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Body Shavers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Hair Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2015-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2016-2019
Table 9 Distribution of Personal Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Bag Filter Market 2021: Current Scenario, Development Status, Key Strategy for Driving Growth

mangesh

The latest report on the Bag Filter market by In4Research provides a brief overview of the Industry along with the product definition and market scope. The sections following the introductory chapter provide an in-depth study of the Bag Filter market based on extensive research analysis. Along with the market dynamics, the report also presents a […]
All news

Pectinase Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis By Product Type, Application and Future Technology 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Pectinase Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential market […]
All news

Data Annotation Tools Market 2021 Know Driving Factors to Hit High Growth by 2026

mangesh

Global Data Annotation Tools Market Report available at AllTheResearch provides a roadmap of the Data Annotation Tools industry which makes up for the scope of product, market revenue cycle, new opportunities, CAGR, sales volumes, and figures. The demand for Data Annotation Tools is expected to grow significantly as the industry becomes increasingly popular. The two […]