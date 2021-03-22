All news

Global Personal Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Personal Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Although not as impressive as 2018’s performance, when value sales recorded a marked improvement following a tentative recovery by the local economy, personal luxury still experienced solid growth in 2019. Personal luxury allows affluent consumers to display their status and wealth, sporting internationally recognisable brands, and enabling Russians to emulate their Western counterparts. In addition, with some instability in the country remaining, some personal luxury goods are more affordable t…

GET  FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4938187-personal-luxury-in-russia

Euromonitor International’s Personal Luxury in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Personal Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Personal Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

ALSO  READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-labels-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for-2021-2021-03-11

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Luxury market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO  READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-syringe-filters-market-forecast-2021-2026manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Headlines
Prospects
Tax-refund System Encourages Greater Spending on Personal Luxury Amongst Inbound Tourists
Chinese Visitors Continue To Contribute Highest Amount of Inbound Receipts on Luxury Goods
Despite Domination of Non-grocery Retailers, Smaller Distribution Channels Gain Ground
Competitive Landscape
High Fragmentation Within Personal Luxury With Some Disruption Amongst Brands
Hnwi Look To Unique Brands Which Can Set Them Apart From Other Luxury Goods Consumers
Social Media Influencers Increasingly Utilised by Brands To Capture Younger Affluent Audience
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Distribution of Personal Luxury by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary

…continued

 

 

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Industrial Metallurgical Microscopes industry Outlook 2026: key players, Analysis by Applications and growth Prediction with Competitive Analysis on (Nikon, Olympus, Motic, Meiji Techno, , and Others)

deepak

The i2iResearch update on Advance Industrial Metallurgical Microscopes Market 2021-2026 Interesting fact and figures (CAGR, Global Size, Shares and Revenue with Business Growth Support and Market Value and Volume with Supply Demand Scenario and Pipeline Projects) The Report Present Latest news and knowledge on current situation of Industrial Metallurgical Microscopes Market with intense highlights on […]
All news

Credit Risk Management Software Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options Global Credit Risk Management Software Market is growing at a faster pace with substantial growth rates over the last few years and is estimated that the market will grow significantly in the forecasted period i.e. 2020 to 2027. The study of the Credit Risk Management Software Market is known […]
All news

Global Cerium Carbonate Market 2021-2027 Stanford Materials Corporation, Blue Line Corporation, Hydrite Chemica

marketsresearch

Global and Regional Cerium Carbonate Market report 2021-2027 offers a smallscopic read of the Cerium Carbonate market and considers over the changed variables that are likely to impact the elements of the Cerium Carbonate market all through the Forecast period (2021-2027). The explained study offers significant experiences identifying with the miniature and full scale monetary […]