Global Personal Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Spaniards are changing the way in which they spend their disposable income. They increasingly prefer having experiences rather than accumulating more goods. Such activities account for a significant proportion of their disposable income, and include going out with friends for a meal, travelling, or investing in adventures and activities. This led to only slow but stable current value growth in personal luxury in 2019. This is set to continue over the forecast period, with some personal luxury ca…

Euromonitor International’s Personal Luxury in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Personal Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Personal Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Headlines

Prospects

Experiences Shape Sales Rather Than Goods

Socioeconomic Situation Set To Limit Growth

Luxury Timepieces Shows the Way in Luxury Retailing

Competitive Landscape

Traditional Luxury Houses Remain on Top

Gucci Is Popular Amongst Asian Tourists, But Smaller Brands Remain Important

New Strategies Include Attracting Younger Consumers

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Distribution of Personal Luxury by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Slower Recovery Than Expected; Players Address This by Widening the Target Audience

Sales To Tourists Are High and Increasing

Luxury Car Manufacturers Maintain Their Lead

Consumers Value Human Contact, But Internet Retailing Continues To See Growth

Continued But Slower Growth As the Domestic Economy Falters

Market Indicators

Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019

Market Data

…continued

