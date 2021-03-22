All news

Global Personal Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Spaniards are changing the way in which they spend their disposable income. They increasingly prefer having experiences rather than accumulating more goods. Such activities account for a significant proportion of their disposable income, and include going out with friends for a meal, travelling, or investing in adventures and activities. This led to only slow but stable current value growth in personal luxury in 2019. This is set to continue over the forecast period, with some personal luxury ca…

Euromonitor International’s Personal Luxury in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Personal Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Personal Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Luxury market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Headlines
Prospects
Experiences Shape Sales Rather Than Goods
Socioeconomic Situation Set To Limit Growth
Luxury Timepieces Shows the Way in Luxury Retailing
Competitive Landscape
Traditional Luxury Houses Remain on Top
Gucci Is Popular Amongst Asian Tourists, But Smaller Brands Remain Important
New Strategies Include Attracting Younger Consumers
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Distribution of Personal Luxury by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
Slower Recovery Than Expected; Players Address This by Widening the Target Audience
Sales To Tourists Are High and Increasing
Luxury Car Manufacturers Maintain Their Lead
Consumers Value Human Contact, But Internet Retailing Continues To See Growth
Continued But Slower Growth As the Domestic Economy Falters
Market Indicators
Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019
Market Data

…continued

 

 

 

