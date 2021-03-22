Global Personal Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In spite of the economic recovery, Ukrainians’ disposable incomes tend to be low. The share of wealthy consumers remains small, as the middle class is still highly affected by the economic crises of 2008 and 2014/2015. Thus, the consumer base for personal luxury remains restricted. Nonetheless, more affluent Ukrainians use personal items from renowned brands, including mobile phones, bags and eyewear, to show off their socioeconomic status. Luxury brands are very popular for such purposes, while…

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Headlines

Prospects

Small Consumer Base Restricts Demand Despite Improving Economic Conditions

Consumers See Affordable Personal Luxury Items As Offering Good Price-quality Ratios

Social Media Piques Interest, But Imitations Remain A Thorn in the Side of Brands

Competitive Landscape

Investments in Brand Building and Early-mover Edge Favour Global Brands

Branded Stores Push Exposure and Lend Prestige for the Leading Players

Leading Non-grocery Specialists Join Online Trend To Retain Dominance

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Distribution of Personal Luxury by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Demand Benefits From More Stable Political and Economic Situation

Affordable Luxury Pushes Sales, But Fear of Fraudulent Products Remains High

Must-have Perception and High Unit Prices Underpin Leadership of Car Companies

Online Sales Grow But Consumers Still Prefer To See and Test Out Goods in Stores

Emerging Middle-class Consumer Base Underpins Growth Potential for Luxury Goods

Market Indicators

Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019

Market Data

…continued

