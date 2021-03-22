All news

Global Personal Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In spite of the economic recovery, Ukrainians’ disposable incomes tend to be low. The share of wealthy consumers remains small, as the middle class is still highly affected by the economic crises of 2008 and 2014/2015. Thus, the consumer base for personal luxury remains restricted. Nonetheless, more affluent Ukrainians use personal items from renowned brands, including mobile phones, bags and eyewear, to show off their socioeconomic status. Luxury brands are very popular for such purposes, while…

Euromonitor International’s Personal Luxury in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Personal Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Personal Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Luxury market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Headlines
Prospects
Small Consumer Base Restricts Demand Despite Improving Economic Conditions
Consumers See Affordable Personal Luxury Items As Offering Good Price-quality Ratios
Social Media Piques Interest, But Imitations Remain A Thorn in the Side of Brands
Competitive Landscape
Investments in Brand Building and Early-mover Edge Favour Global Brands
Branded Stores Push Exposure and Lend Prestige for the Leading Players
Leading Non-grocery Specialists Join Online Trend To Retain Dominance
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Distribution of Personal Luxury by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
Demand Benefits From More Stable Political and Economic Situation
Affordable Luxury Pushes Sales, But Fear of Fraudulent Products Remains High
Must-have Perception and High Unit Prices Underpin Leadership of Car Companies
Online Sales Grow But Consumers Still Prefer To See and Test Out Goods in Stores
Emerging Middle-class Consumer Base Underpins Growth Potential for Luxury Goods
Market Indicators
Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019
Market Data

…continued

 

 

 

