Global Philip Morris Sabanci Pazarlama ve Satis AS in Tobacco (Turkey) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017

Philip Morris Sabanci Pazarlama ve Satis AS aims to further consolidate its leading position within cigarettes through new product launches that closely follow changing consumer preferences. Additionally, the company aims to focus more on its new heated tobacco product that is expected to be launched in 2018.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

PHILIP MORRIS SABANCI PAZARLAMA VE SATIS AS IN TOBACCO (TURKEY)
Euromonitor International
July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Philip Morris Sabanci Pazarlama ve Satis AS: Key Facts

….CONTINUED

