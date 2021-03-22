Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market is valued at approximately USD 1.03 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The piezoresistive effect is a shift in the electrical resistivity of a metal or semiconductor when mechanical pressure is utilized. Piezoresistive pressure sensors are extensively used for monitoring and regulating the applications by microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology. In the area of industrial applications, such as automotive and biomedical are relatively more accurate in terms of size and weight constraints through which this sensor is gaining immense traction in the biomedical and automobile industry for providing fine sensitivity, as well as better linearity. Therefore, rising vehicle and medical device production in developing economies, along with the favorable government initiatives for increasing the deployment rate of piezoresistive pressure sensors are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2019, there were around 67.1 million units of passenger cars produced around the world, an increase from 65.7 million units in 2013. Similarly, as per the survey of the American Automotive Policy Council (AAPC) in 2017, the automobile production in the United States was more than doubled from 5.6 million vehicles in 2009 to 12.2 million vehicles in 2016 and also would increase around 13 million by 2020. This, in turn, is expected to promote the demand for Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors globally. Although, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating numerous countries across the globe, due to which the overall sensor, control, and automation industry is adversely affecting. While the capital investments in the sensor industry are lethargic before the COVID-19 crisis, and now, they are likely to be postponed for at least a year, which may challenge the market growth. However, technical concerns related to the involvement of smaller components and extensive noise limit of sensors are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand for automotive light vehicle production, along with the presence of a significant number of biomedical manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing automotive vehicle production and rising usage in the aerospace sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Kistler Group

Merit Sensor Systems, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensata Technologies

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

Melexis

Keller Group plc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Diffuse Silicon Piezoresistive

Ceramic Piezoresistive

Strain Gage Piezoresistive

By Application:

Biomedical Applications

Automotive Industry

Household Appliances

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLECONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market Dynamics

3.1. Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Diffuse Silicon Piezoresistive

5.4.2. Ceramic Piezoresistive

5.4.3. Strain Gage Piezoresistive

Chapter 6. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Biomedical Applications

6.4.2. Automotive Industry

6.4.3. Household Appliances

Chapter 7. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

7.2.1. U.S. Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

7.3. Europe Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

7.3.2. Germany Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

7.3.3. France Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

7.3.4. Spain Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

7.3.5. Italy Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

7.4.2. India Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

7.4.3. Japan Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

7.4.4. Australia Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

7.4.5. South Korea Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

7.5. Latin America Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

7.5.2. Mexico Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

7.6. Rest of The World Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Amphenol Advanced Sensors

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Kistler Group

8.2.3. Merit Sensor Systems, Inc.

8.2.4. Robert Bosch GmbH

8.2.5. Sensata Technologies

8.2.6. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

8.2.7. STMicroelectronics

8.2.8. TE Connectivity

8.2.9. Melexis

8.2.10. Keller Group plc

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market, report scope

TABLE 2. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by region 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 3. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 4. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 5. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 6. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 7. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 8. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 9. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 10. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 11. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 12. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 13. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 14. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 15. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 16. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 17. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 18. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 19. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 20. Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 21. U.S. Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 22. U.S. Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 23. U.S. Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 24. Canada Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 25. Canada Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 26. Canada Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 27. UK Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 28. UK Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 29. UK Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 30. Germany Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 31. Germany Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 32. Germany Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 33. France Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 34. France Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 35. France Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 36. Spain Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 37. Spain Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 38. Spain Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 39. Italy Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 40. Italy Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 41. Italy Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 42. ROE Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 43. ROE Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 44. ROE Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 45. China Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 46. China Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 47. China Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 48. India Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 49. India Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market

…continued

