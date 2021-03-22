Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market in Southeast Asia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

All news

Plastic injection molding is an extremely versatile method of mass production, and it has numerous benefits that make it an invaluable tool for creating working prototypes at scale.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Southeast Asia Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market 2019 (%)
The global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market was valued at 30610 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 36910 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. While the Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Southeast Asia Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Drug Delivery Products
Diagnostic Drug Test Kits
Package and Container
Surgical Consumables
Others
The segment of drug delivery products held the comparatively largest market share of about 42% in 2018.

Southeast Asia Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Southeast Asia Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
R & D
By application, hospital is the largest segment, with consumption market share of about 80% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)
Total Southeast Asia Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
BD
Teleflex
BBRAUN
Terumo
Edwards
C. R. Bard
Flextronics
Smith’s Medical
Wego
Phillips Medisize
Nipro
ICU
Boston Scientific
SMC Plastics Ltd.
CandJ Industries
Eastek International
Kindly
Merit Medical
JunoPacific Inc.
Freudenberg
QFC Plastics
PCE Inc
Spectrum Plastics Group, Inc

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year

….continued

