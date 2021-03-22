Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Aerospace Composites Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market is valued approximately at USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings presents dual component thixotropic coating used for shielding concrete and steel components from corrosion. The coatings comprise of cement as a primary substrate which in combination with the Polymer mixture sticks to the surface. These coatings are majorly used to waterproof construction works such as roof slabs, sunshades, basements and water tanks. Also, these are utilized as bonding agents in repair and plastering improving tensile strength of cement and elimination of cracks in the concrete structure. The growing construction sector in both developed and developing economies drives the market towards growth. Further increasing urbanization and rapid growth in residential building provide a boost to the market growth. As per US Census Bureau house ownership rates in USA have climbed since 2016 to 64.5% in April 2019. Also, as of the same month there were sales of 673 thousand houses in the US which is an increase of 12.4% over its value from 2018. Moreover, escalating government initiatives in form of housing schemes supports the market growth. As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the new housing launches across the top 7 cities in the India increased 32% year-on-year by 2018 to 193 thousand units. Further, 8.09 million houses have been sanctioned by May 2019 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). While in February 2018, USD 9.27 billion were given as an outlay with the creation of National Urban Housing Fund. However, short product life of these coatings impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. As after a period of 4-5 years the coatings lose their effects and need to be redone. Although, tremendous research in order to develop new flavors to enrich the product portfolio presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. APAC is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the largest chemical manufacture in the region along with industrial development. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Arkema S.A.

Sika AG

Akzo Nobel N.V.

MAPEI S.p.A.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Fosroc International Limited

H.B. Fuller Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

Organik Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.

Pidilite Industries Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Polymer Type:

Acrylic Polymers

SBR Latex

By Application:

Non-Residential Buildings

Residential Buildings

Public Infrastructure

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market, by Polymer Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Dynamics

3.1. Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

….continued

