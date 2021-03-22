Global Ports and Terminal Operation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Ports and Terminal Operation Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.0 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A terminal would be part of a port. A port usually describes the location where the ships are lodging and carrying out activities. There can be multiple terminals within a port through which cargo transits from sea to land. A terminal refers to the specific portion of a port dedicated to some type of activity, like containers as well as bulks. Rising utility & demand of containerization is driving the market. According to Statista, the global container market is projected to rise by 4.8 per cent between 2020 and 2021. In 2018 the global market volume reached approximately 146.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). APM-Maersk is the leading container ship operator in the world, with a fleet of more than 600 container ships. Shanghai port is world’s busiest container port. In 2018 we handled around 42 million twenty-foot equivalent units here. Growth in regional trade and increased use of IoT solutions will offer tremendous opportunities for growth. According to World Shipping Council, More than 200 countries have container ships which are open to ports. Ports quantify the volume of twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers wjich they handle. Containers which are handled by all ports around the world (including empties, transshipments and port handling) are estimated at over 785 million TEU in 2018. Managing congestion risk, increased operational complexity, and consolidation of the liner industry may hinder market growth. Vendors must focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, and at the same time maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments to make the most of opportunities.

The regional analysis of global Ports and Terminal Operation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. During the forecast period APAC will offer market vendors several growth opportunities. Automating port operations, increasing port infrastructure investment, and increasing M&A activities to achieve economies of scale will have a significant influence on the growth of the ports and terminal operations market in this region. During the forecast period, major market growth will originate from APAC. The major markets for ports and terminal operations in APAC are China, Japan and Singapore. The market for ports and terminal operations in EMEA is projected to grow at a slow rate over the forecast period due to factors such as UK exiting the European Union referendum in 2016, slow economic growth in African countries and low consumer spending in the area.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Container Terminal Services Inc.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited

Eurogate Container Terminal Limassol Ltd

Ports America Inc

Global Ports Holding Plc

SAAM Group

Gulftainer

APW Terminals

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type

Stevedoring

Cargo Handling and Transportation

by Application

Food Transportation

Coal Transportation

Steel Transportation

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Ports and Terminal Operation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLECONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Ports and Terminal Operation Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Ports and Terminal Operation Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Ports and Terminal Operation Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Ports and Terminal Operation Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Ports and Terminal Operation Market Dynamics

3.1. Ports and Terminal Operation Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Ports and Terminal Operation Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Ports and Terminal Operation Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Ports and Terminal Operation Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Ports and Terminal Operation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Ports and Terminal Operation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Stevedoring

5.4.2. Cargo Handling and Transportation

Chapter 6. Global Ports and Terminal Operation Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Ports and Terminal Operation Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Ports and Terminal Operation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Ports and Terminal Operation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Food Transportation

6.4.2. Coal Transportation

6.4.3. Steel Transportation

6.4.4. others

Chapter 7. Global Ports and Terminal Operation Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Ports and Terminal Operation Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Ports and Terminal Operation Market

7.2.1. U.S. Ports and Terminal Operation Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Ports and Terminal Operation Market

7.3. Europe Ports and Terminal Operation Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Ports and Terminal Operation Market

7.3.2. Germany Ports and Terminal Operation Market

7.3.3. France Ports and Terminal Operation Market

7.3.4. Spain Ports and Terminal Operation Market

7.3.5. Italy Ports and Terminal Operation Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Ports and Terminal Operation Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Ports and Terminal Operation Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Ports and Terminal Operation Market

7.4.2. India Ports and Terminal Operation Market

7.4.3. Japan Ports and Terminal Operation Market

7.4.4. Australia Ports and Terminal Operation Market

7.4.5. South Korea Ports and Terminal Operation Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Ports and Terminal Operation Market

7.5. Latin America Ports and Terminal Operation Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Ports and Terminal Operation Market

7.5.2. Mexico Ports and Terminal Operation Market

7.6. Rest of The World Ports and Terminal Operation Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.3. APW Terminals

8.3.1.1. Key Information

8.3.1.2. Overview

8.3.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.3.1.4. Summary

8.3.1.5. Recent Developments

8.3.2. International Container Terminal Services Inc.

8.3.3. China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited

8.3.4. Eurogate Container Terminal Limassol Ltd

8.3.5. Ports America Inc

8.3.6. Global Ports Holding Plc

8.3.7. SAAM Group

8.3.8. Gulftainer

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

