Global Power Amplifier Sensors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Power Amplifier Market is valued at approximately USD 23 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A power amplifier is a type of electronic device which is primarily used to elevate the magnitude of input power and to offer sufficient power to the output load devices, such as RF transmitters, headphones, speakers. They are used in the block of the amplification chain, largely to drive the loads. The power amplifier is also used in the audio system, smartphones, televisions, microwaves, and home theatre systems due to its high efficiency & durability. Power amplifiers establish high power feasibly, thus, increasing the data transmission rate. For this reason, power amplifiers are essentially used in the transmission of cellular and FM broadcasting of signals. Therefore, these factors are likely to promote the demand for power amplifiers all over the world. Furthermore, rising demand for smartphone & consumer electronics, increasing usage of LTE technology, and a growing need for quality audio are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to Statista, in 2017, the global smartphone unit shipments were totaled about 1.6 billion units, representing an increase of 7.17% from 2014 (1.3 billion-unit smartphone shipments). Similarly, as per the International Data Corporation, the smartphone vendors shipped a total of 369.8 million units around the world during the fourth quarter of 2019. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the demand for power amplifiers across the globe. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has adversely affected the power amplifier industry as the manufacturing operations are suspended temporarily due to the lockdown imposed by the government, thus, led to a substantial slowdown in the production. This, in turn, is likely to hamper the demand for power amplifiers in the recent years. However, the high price of power amplifier and performance issues, such as current leakage and breakdown are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Power Amplifier market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth of the consumer electronics and automotive sector, along with escalating demand for smartphones in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to increasing initiatives for 5G and LTE technology in the countries, such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Infineon Technologies AG

Texas Instruments

Broadcom Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

IXYS Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Maxim Integrated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Audio Power Amplifier

Radio Power Amplifier

By Technology:

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Silicon Germanium (SiGe)

Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

By Application:

Audio Systems

Smartphones

Tablets and PCs & Laptops

Inverter & UPS

Industrial Systems

Others (Medical Devices and Traction)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Power Amplifier Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

