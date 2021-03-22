All news

Global Practical Strategies Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Digital health is a concept that consumer health companies have struggled to commercialise effectively. This briefing tackles the practical strategies the industry should incorporate when expanding into the digital health space, including how to identify the underlying consumer journey online and identify the types of partnerships that offer the likeliest possibilities for future digital health success.

Euromonitor International’s Practical Strategies in Digital Health global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market.  The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies.  Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor Internat ional has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Practical Strategies in Digital Health
Euromonitor International
January 2020
Introduction
Factors Leading to Digital Health
The Consumer Journey Paves the Way For Digital Health
Case Studies of Consumer Health Companies’ Strategies in Digital Health
Takeaways

…continued

 

