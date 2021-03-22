All news

Global Precision Medicine Market in China – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Global Precision Medicine Market in China – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), precision medicine is “an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention that takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle for each person.” This approach will allow doctors and researchers to predict more accurately which treatment and prevention strategies for a particular disease will work in which groups of people. It is in contrast to a “one-size-fits-all” approach, in which disease treatment and prevention strategies are developed for the average person, with less consideration for the differences between individuals.

Although the term “precision medicine” is relatively new, the concept has been a part of healthcare for many years. For example, a person who needs a blood transfusion is not given blood from a randomly selected donor; instead, the donor’s blood type is matched to the recipient to reduce the risk of complications. Although examples can be found in several areas of medicine, the role of precision medicine in day-to-day healthcare is relatively limited. Researchers hope that this approach will expand to many areas of health in coming years.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Medicine in China, including the following market information:
China Precision Medicine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in China Precision Medicine Market 2019 (%)
The global Precision Medicine market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Precision Medicine market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Precision Medicine businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Precision Medicine in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Precision Medicine market size in 2020 and the next few years in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Precision Medicine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
China Precision Medicine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Diagnostics
Therapies

China Precision Medicine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
China Precision Medicine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Oncology
Neurosciences
Immunology
Respiratory
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Precision Medicine Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Precision Medicine Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Johnson & Johnson
IBM
GE Healthcare
Illumina
Roche
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Novartis
Abbott Laboratories
Almac Group
Intel Corporation
Biomrieux Sa
Cepheid
Qiagen
Randox Laboratories

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Precision Medicine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: China Precision Medicine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 China Precision Medicine Overall Market Size
2.1 China Precision Medicine Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Precision Medicine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

….continued

