Global Pregelatinized Starch Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Pregelatinized Starch Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A pregelatinized starch is a type of processed carbohydrate that is used as a binder and/or texturizer. It is usually derived from corn, waxy corn, tapioca, or potato. It is dried, pre-cooked, and ground for consumption in several industries. Pregelatinized starch is gained in powder and flake form that allow products to improve viscosity. It is widely used in products such as baked food, soups and baby foods. Also, pregelatinized starch act as an excipient in pharmaceutical and food. It absorbs water swiftly that helps in easy digestion; thus, it is used as disintegrate. It also acts as food stabilizer to increases shelf life of food products. Escalating demand of pharmaceutical drugs owing to growing geriatric population, along with the rise in demand of baby and baked food across the globe are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Statista, in 2018, the infant nutrition demand is valued to around 71.4 billion of U.S. dollars and is projected to grow to almost 98.9 billion of U.S. dollars by 2024. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of Pregelatinized Starch around the world. Further, easy availability of raw material such as wheat flour, potato starch, corn flour, and more is reason for increased production and consumption of pregelatinized starch among consumers on daily basis, thus contributing to the market growth. Amidst the Covid-19 crisis, pregelatinized starch manufacturers are facing significantly reduced consumption as well as supply disruptions, which has resulted in the changing dynamics of market spaces. However, dispersibility issues in water and lack of awareness are the major factor constraining the market growth during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

ALSO READ :https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2020/06/amyl-nitrite-market-research-report.html

The regional analysis of global Pregelatinized Starch market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising utilization of pregelatinized starch in pharmaceutical industry, along with growing demand for baby food in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2020-2027, due to growing geriatric population requiring drugs produced by pregelatinized starch, especially in China and India.

ALSO READ :http://businessanalysisandservices.over-blog.com/2020/01/microbial-fuel-cell-market-report-2020-segmentation-growth-current-trends-future-growth-study-and-strategic-assessment-till-2023.htm

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Visco Starch

Galam

Grain Processing Corporation (GPC)

SA Pharmachem Pvt Ltd.

Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co Ltd

Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd.

DFE Pharma

Karandikars Cashell Private Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ :http://business.punxsutawneyspirit.com/punxsutawneyspirit/news/read/41098989/Car_Wash_Machine_Market_to_Touch_USD_3.18_Billion_by_2025_|_Market_Research_Future_

By Type:

Wheat Flour

Potato Starch

Corn Starch

Others

By Application:

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Pregelatinized Starch Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLECONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Pregelatinized Starch Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Pregelatinized Starch Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Pregelatinized Starch Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Pregelatinized Starch Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Pregelatinized Starch Market Dynamics

3.1. Pregelatinized Starch Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Pregelatinized Starch Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Pregelatinized Starch Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Pregelatinized Starch Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Pregelatinized Starch Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Pregelatinized Starch Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Wheat Flour

5.4.2. Potato Starch

5.4.3. Corn Starch

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Pregelatinized Starch Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Pregelatinized Starch Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Pregelatinized Starch Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Pregelatinized Starch Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Cosmetic Industry

6.4.2. Pharmaceutical Industry

6.4.3. Food Industry

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Pregelatinized Starch Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Pregelatinized Starch Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Pregelatinized Starch Market

7.2.1. U.S. Pregelatinized Starch Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Pregelatinized Starch Market

7.3. Europe Pregelatinized Starch Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Pregelatinized Starch Market

7.3.2. Germany Pregelatinized Starch Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Pregelatinized Starch Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Pregelatinized Starch Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Pregelatinized Starch Market

7.4.2. India Pregelatinized Starch Market

7.4.3. Japan Pregelatinized Starch Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Pregelatinized Starch Market

7.5. Latin America Pregelatinized Starch Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Pregelatinized Starch Market

7.5.2. Mexico Pregelatinized Starch Market

7.6. Rest of The World Pregelatinized Starch Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Cargill Incorporated

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Tate & Lyle PLC

8.2.3. Visco Starch

8.2.4. Galam

8.2.5. Grain Processing Corporation (GPC)

8.2.6. SA Pharmachem Pvt Ltd.

8.2.7. Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co Ltd

8.2.8. Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd

8.2.9. DFE Pharma

8.2.10. Karandikars Cashell Private Ltd.

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 19. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 20. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 21. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 22. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 23. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 24. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 25. U.S. PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 26. U.S. PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 27. U.S. PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 28. CANADA PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 29. CANADA PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 30. CANADA PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 31. UK PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 32. UK PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 33. UK PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 34. GERMANY PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 35. GERMANY PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 36. GERMANY PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 37. ROE PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 38. ROE PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 39. ROE PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 40. CHINA PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 41. CHINA PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 42. CHINA PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 43. INDIA PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 44. INDIA PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 45. INDIA PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 46. JAPAN PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 47. JAPAN PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 48. JAPAN PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 49. ROAPAC PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 50. ROAPAC PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 51. ROAPAC PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 52. BRAZIL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 53. BRAZIL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 54. BRAZIL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 55. MEXICO PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 56. MEXICO PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 57. MEXICO PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 58. ROLA PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 59. ROLA PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 60. ROLA PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 61. ROW PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 62. ROW PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 63. ROW PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2017-2027 (USD MILLION)FIG 1. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET, RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

FIG 2. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET, MARKET ESTIMATION TECHNIQUES

FIG 3. GLOBAL MARKET SIZE ESTIMATES & FORECAST METHODS

FIG 4. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET, KEY TRENDS 2019

FIG 5. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET, GROWTH PROSPECTS 2020-2027

FIG 6. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET, PORTERS 5 FORCE MODEL

FIG 7. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET, PEST ANALYSIS

FIG 8. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET, VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

FIG 9. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY SEGMENT, 2017 & 2027 (USD MILLION)

FIG 10. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY SEGMENT, 2017 & 2027 (USD MILLION)

FIG 11. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY SEGMENT, 2017 & 2027 (USD MILLION)

FIG 12. GLOBAL PREGELATINIZED STARCH MARKET BY SEGMENT, 2017 & 202

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105