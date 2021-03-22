All news

Global Premium and Luxury Cars Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Mercedes-Benz announced delays to car deliveries for new owners until after Malaysia’s Movement Control Order (MCO) concluded in May 2020. At minimum, many brands lost one month’s worth of sales under the MCO. However, many analyses point to pent-up demand leading to a smoothening of April’s drastic decline once premium and luxury car sales began again. Furthermore, the government slashed Goods and Services taxes to zero in 2020, spurring many car dealerships to slash their car prices correspond…

Euromonitor International’s Premium and Luxury Cars in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Premium and Luxury Cars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Premium and Luxury Cars retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Premium and Luxury Cars market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for luxury cars is expected to rebound quickly in the second half of 2020
COVID-19 has forced many brands to focus on delivery services
Innovative financing offers help attract consumers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rising environmental consciousness will fuel recovery and demand for hybrid models in the forecast period
SUVs will continue to see booming demand
Partnerships with authorised car dealers will continue
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2015-2019

