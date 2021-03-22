All news

Global Premium and Luxury Cars Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

While luxury cars in Poland tend to be purchased by increasingly affluent consumers, as it is an obvious statement of status and success, demand for premium cars tends to come from large companies and corporations which purchase them for senior management as an attractive non-wage benefit, which for the company, is more advantageous compared to increasing actual wages. Most premium company cars are acquired through leasing, with rare instances of purchasing cars for cash or consumer credit. Howe…

Euromonitor International’s Premium and Luxury Cars in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Premium and Luxury Cars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Premium and Luxury Cars retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Goods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Premium and luxury cars target different consumer groups
Luxury SUVs and crossovers gaining in popularity for practicality
Further slowdown expected over forecast period, with category impacted by regulatory changes
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Further consolidation amongst leading premium brands
High value growth for prestigious brands, but SUV models gaining in popularity
Declining sales for Tesla, but brand may receive a boost following planned logistical improvements
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2019-2024

 

…continued

 

