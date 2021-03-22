Global Premium and Luxury Cars Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Premium and luxury cars experienced a fluctuating performance throughout much of the review period in Romania, as sales are intrinsically linked to macroeconomic pressures. However, 2019 witnessed increasing demand as the country’s economy continued to strengthen, leading to rising higher disposable incomes and the growing number of high net worth individuals in the country. The emergence of new wealth therefore resulted in a notable shift from economy cars to premium and luxury models, which di…

Euromonitor International's Premium and Luxury Cars in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Premium and Luxury Cars market at a national level.

Product coverage: Luxury Goods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Improving demand for luxury cars supported by rising number of HNWI

Aspirational consumers support demand for premium cars, although upper-tier luxury models experience slowdown towards end of the year

Marginal decline predicted with increasing interest in second-hand luxury models

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Convincing leadership for Mercedes-Benz despite some loss of share and sales

Leading brands most coveted within second-hand market

Nascent segment of luxury electric cars could see stronger growth with government support

CATEGORY DATA

…continued

