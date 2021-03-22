All news

Global Premium and Luxury Cars Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Premium and luxury cars experienced a fluctuating performance throughout much of the review period in Romania, as sales are intrinsically linked to macroeconomic pressures. However, 2019 witnessed increasing demand as the country’s economy continued to strengthen, leading to rising higher disposable incomes and the growing number of high net worth individuals in the country. The emergence of new wealth therefore resulted in a notable shift from economy cars to premium and luxury models, which di…

Euromonitor International’s Premium and Luxury Cars in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Premium and Luxury Cars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Premium and Luxury Cars retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Goods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Premium and Luxury Cars market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Improving demand for luxury cars supported by rising number of HNWI
Aspirational consumers support demand for premium cars, although upper-tier luxury models experience slowdown towards end of the year
Marginal decline predicted with increasing interest in second-hand luxury models
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Convincing leadership for Mercedes-Benz despite some loss of share and sales
Leading brands most coveted within second-hand market
Nascent segment of luxury electric cars could see stronger growth with government support
CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2019-2024

