Global Premium and Luxury Cars Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The Chinese Government has removed the extra import tariff imposed on cars manufactured in the US, reducing the tariff from 40% to 15%. Tesla was the first manufacturer to reflect the move in its car price, adjusting the prices of its Model S, Model X and Model 3. Following Tesla, BMW and Mercedes-Benz also made price adjustments. In August 2019, the Chinese Government announced that it would be restoring the additional tariff from 15 December. However, the government subsequently suspended impo…

Product coverage: Luxury Goods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Removal of additional tariff lowers prices of US-made cars

Manufacturers target demand for personalisation

Increasingly favourable environment for electric vehicles

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

German brands dominate

Tesla opens factory in Shanghai

“Second tier” brands gaining in popularity

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: Value 2019-2024

…continued

