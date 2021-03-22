All news

Global Premium and Luxury Cars Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The Chinese Government has removed the extra import tariff imposed on cars manufactured in the US, reducing the tariff from 40% to 15%. Tesla was the first manufacturer to reflect the move in its car price, adjusting the prices of its Model S, Model X and Model 3. Following Tesla, BMW and Mercedes-Benz also made price adjustments. In August 2019, the Chinese Government announced that it would be restoring the additional tariff from 15 December. However, the government subsequently suspended impo…

Euromonitor International’s Premium and Luxury Cars in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Premium and Luxury Cars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Premium and Luxury Cars retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Goods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Removal of additional tariff lowers prices of US-made cars
Manufacturers target demand for personalisation
Increasingly favourable environment for electric vehicles
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
German brands dominate
Tesla opens factory in Shanghai
“Second tier” brands gaining in popularity
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: Value 2019-2024

