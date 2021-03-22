Global Premium and Luxury Cars Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

After several years of strong growth in the early review period, luxury cars saw a decline in 2018, which continued in 2019. Sales were negatively affected by decreasing consumer confidence, linked to greater political and economic uncertainty. This trend mainly impacted luxury entry-level Mercedes, Audi and Land Rover models. However, most luxury car brands saw a decrease in the number of new car registrations in 2018. Nevertheless, luxury cars is expected to return to current value growth in t…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5034208-premium-and-luxury-cars-in-italy

Euromonitor International’s Premium and Luxury Cars in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Premium and Luxury Cars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Premium and Luxury Cars retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/flame-retardant-for-pa-engineering-plastics-global-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-11

Product coverage: Luxury Goods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Premium and Luxury Cars market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-total-ankle-replacement-market-forecast-2021-2026manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

A return to growth expected in the forecast period

Affordable SUVs remain trendy, especially small SUVs

Luxury cars to become more eco-friendly, connected and intelligent

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Accessible luxury cars dominate, but a decline in registrations seen

Daimler maintains its lead with Mercedes-Benz, but sees a decline

Ferrari and Jaguar are amongst the few to see strong performances

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105