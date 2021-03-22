All news

Global Premium and Luxury Cars Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

After several years of strong growth in the early review period, luxury cars saw a decline in 2018, which continued in 2019. Sales were negatively affected by decreasing consumer confidence, linked to greater political and economic uncertainty. This trend mainly impacted luxury entry-level Mercedes, Audi and Land Rover models. However, most luxury car brands saw a decrease in the number of new car registrations in 2018. Nevertheless, luxury cars is expected to return to current value growth in t…

Euromonitor International’s Premium and Luxury Cars in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Premium and Luxury Cars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Premium and Luxury Cars retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Goods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
A return to growth expected in the forecast period
Affordable SUVs remain trendy, especially small SUVs
Luxury cars to become more eco-friendly, connected and intelligent
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Accessible luxury cars dominate, but a decline in registrations seen
Daimler maintains its lead with Mercedes-Benz, but sees a decline
Ferrari and Jaguar are amongst the few to see strong performances
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

