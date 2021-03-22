All news

Global Procter & Gamble Mfg Romania SRL Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Business optimisation will remain a key priority for Procter & Gamble. After selling its manufacturing facility in Romania and giving up some home care brands, the company will be focusing on capitalising on a smaller portfolio.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

PROCTER & GAMBLE MFG ROMANIA SRL IN HOME CARE (ROMANIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Procter & Gamble Mfg Romania SRL: Key Facts
Summary 2 Procter & Gamble Mfg Romania SRL: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Procter & Gamble Mfg Romania SRL: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

