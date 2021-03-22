All news

Global Procter & Gamble Nederland BV Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Procter & Gamble’s main strategy is to invest in research and development to improve innovations and the marketing and promotion of its brands. Home care is mature in the Netherlands, with innovations driving sales in major categories. Therefore, the company invested in new product development with the introduction of new products in its Lenor range in 2016.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

PROCTER & GAMBLE NEDERLAND BV IN HOME CARE (NETHERLANDS)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
