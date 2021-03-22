All news

Global Procter & Gamble OOO Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The company is anticipated to maintain its business in Russia, holding the top position until 2021. The main strategic goal of the company is to defend its position as the leading manufacturer in Russian home care based on the latest technological developments, advertising, production and financial resources. The company has already been present for 25 years in Russia, operating a significant production facility in the Tula region. Dishwashing, laundry softeners and powders, as well as other pro…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

PROCTER & GAMBLE OOO IN HOME CARE (RUSSIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Procter & Gamble OOO: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Procter & Gamble OOO: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

