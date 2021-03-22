All news

Global Procter & Gamble spol sro Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The company plans to invest largely into the research of home care products made of natural ingredients, with less harmful effects on the human body and the environment, without lowering their effectiveness. In this sense, packaging innovation will likely be seen with new types introduced over the forecast period.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

PROCTER & GAMBLE SPOL SRO IN HOME CARE (SLOVAKIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Procter & Gamble spol sro: Key Facts
Summary 2 Procter & Gamble spol sro: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Procter & Gamble spol sro: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

