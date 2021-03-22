All news

Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Railway Cybersecurity Market is valued approximately USD 2.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cyber security is a mechanism that prevents cyber-attacks from protecting data, software and other essential files. Cyber security ‘s primary goal is to secure confidential information and prevent attackers from damaging or modifying the information. Cybersecurity will make the device simple and adaptable for the railway industry and will advance technology. This will allow the security of software, data protection, system management and others to be supported. The market is driven by Growing cybersecurity problems, growing use of IoT and automation technologies, growing prevalence of cloud-based services, increasing investment in rail infrastructure. The key players of global Railway cybersecurity market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, in 2016, ransomware was used to target the San Francisco transit system. In response, the assailants requested 70,000 USD. Similarly, in 2018, owing to a ransomware attack on 2000 computers, the Colorado Department of Transportation shut down. Moreover, a current Chinese hand behind these attacks is suspected due to cyber security threats to other US departments and a senate investigation is underway in the US. However, Lack of innovation in cybersecurity in developing countries, growing understanding of data protection, the lack of qualified and skilled cybersecurity professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

ALSO READ : https://marketresearchfuture.ideascale.com/a/dtd/Shape-Memory-Alloys-Global-Market-Growth-by-Industry-Size-Share/253507-47055?submitted=1

The regional analysis of global Railway Cybersecurity Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of growing prevalence of cloud-based services, increasing investment in rail infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Growing cybersecurity problems, growing use of IoT and automation technologies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Railway Cybersecurity Market across Asia-Pacific region.

ALSO READ : https://sites.google.com/view/industrialaircompressormarkets/home

Major market player included in this report are:
Thales Group
Alstom
Siemens
Bombardier
General Electric (WabTec)
Nokia Networks
Hitachi
IBM
Cisco
United Technologies (Rockwell Collins)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ : http://finance.sananselmo.com/camedia.sananselmo/news/read/41093169/Residential_Solar_Energy_Storage_Market_to_exhibit_a_stellar_CAGR_of_14_|_Market_Research_Future_

By Type:
Infrastructural
On-board
By Security Type:
Network Security
Application Security
Data Protection
End Point Protection
System Administration
By Component:
Solutions
Encryption
Firewall
Antivirus/AntiMalware
IDS/IPS
Risk and Compliance
Services
Risk and Threat Assessment
Support and Maintenance
Design and Implementation
Others.
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE

Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Railway Cybersecurity Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Railway Cybersecurity Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Railway Cybersecurity Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Railway Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Railway Cybersecurity Market, by Componernt, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Dynamics
3.1. Railway Cybersecurity Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
4.4.1.
Chapter 5. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Railway Cybersecurity Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Infrastructural
5.4.2. On-board
Chapter 6. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market by Security Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Estimates & Forecasts by Security Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Railway Cybersecurity Market, Sub Segment Analysis

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Automotive Winches System Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis By Product Type, Application and Future Technology 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Automotive Winches System Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present […]
All news News

Kraft Liner Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Kraft Liner Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Kraft Liner market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics including total […]
All news

Read Market Research Report: Which Companies are Leading the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market?

Read Market Research

Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Analysis By Type, Application, Regions and Companies Forecast 2016-2027 is a latest publication of Read Market Research which evaluates and highlights market opportunities, challenges faced by the global market and provides several key information that is required for sound business decisions. The study provides information such as market trends, market drivers and challenges, […]