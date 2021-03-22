Global Ready Meals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

All news

Unemployment rates are finally falling in Brazil after reaching higher levels since they started to be monitored by the government. However, average income is reducing; thus, consumers continue to demand practical and affordable food options that offer an alternative to eating out. This is driving the growth of ready meals, especially marmitas. These are individual prepackaged meals that are home-made or made on a small scale and sold informally by entrepreneurs. The dishes usually comprise a so…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Prospects
Consumers Continue To Seek Healthier Ready Meals With A Home-made Feel
Demand for Convenient and Practical Options Continues To Drive Significant Growth in Ready Meals
Retailers Meet the Demand for Practical Ready Meal Solutions With A Wider Offering of Chilled Products and Private Label Ranges
Competitive Landscape
Ifood Loop Poses A Threat To Ready Meals
Jbs Moves Into Negligible Chilled Ready Meals With Seara Rotisserie
Smaller Companies Offer New Products in Niche Food Segments
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2014-2019

…continued

 

