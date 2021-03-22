All news

Global Reckitt Benckiser Inc Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Reckitt Benckiser is a major home care player in the US. The company, which shortened its name to RB, is concentrating on a cluster of what it calls power brands, which includes Vanish. This strategy entails further investment in profitable and recognisable brands to enhance brand recognition and drive future growth.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

RECKITT BENCKISER INC IN HOME CARE (USA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Reckitt Benckiser Inc: Key Facts
Summary 2 Reckitt Benckiser Inc: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Reckitt Benckiser Inc: Competitive Position 2016

