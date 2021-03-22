Global Refrigeration Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In 2019, refrigeration appliances rebounded from a decline in retail volume sales in 2018, supported by positive economic indicators. The stagnation in sales in 2017 and 2018 also suggests more households were approaching the end of their replacement cycles in terms of refrigeration appliances. Moreover, the media has carried articles by experts highlighting the risks of purchasing of used refrigeration appliances, which has undermined the popular second-hand market. In addition, the savings tha…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797723-refrigeration-appliances-in-denmark

Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-speed-connector-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ic-card-management-systems-market-research-report-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Return to volume growth in 2019 as economic factors foster demand for new models

Move to smart and sleek models as technology and design grow in importance

Consumers look to sustainable products to minimise food waste and make savings

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Tailored product offer, marketing and promotions help BSH stay ahead of the field

Focus on elegant designs and innovation offer bright outlook for Samsung

Miele’s high-end profile fits with move towards higher-quality models

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Freezers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105