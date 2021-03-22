Global Refrigeration Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

COVID-19 had a significant negative effect on retail volume sales of refrigeration appliances during 2020. A significant number of consumers purchase new refrigeration appliances when they move home, but the pandemic led many to stay put during the year. More generally, the impact of COVID-19 on employment and incomes made many consumers, particularly those on lower incomes, more reluctant to purchase big-ticket items, such as refrigeration appliances – they repaired their existing ones instead.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797743-refrigeration-appliances-in-egypt

Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-natural-gas-vehicle-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for-2021-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-a2p-messaging-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pandemic led to slowdown in housing turnover and a decline in consumer confidence, weakening demand for big-ticket items like refrigeration appliances

Samsung launches modular and bespoke refrigerators

Local manufacturing facilities and strong brands key to El Araby Group’s leadership position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

With local consumers likely to remain cautious well into the forecast period, recovery in demand will be sluggish

Pandemic will lead manufacturers to launch refrigeration appliances will more sophisticated cleaning features

COVID-19 will accelerate e-commerce adoption

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Freezers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105