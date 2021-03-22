All news

Global Refrigeration Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

COVID-19 had a significant negative effect on retail volume sales of refrigeration appliances during 2020. A significant number of consumers purchase new refrigeration appliances when they move home, but the pandemic led many to stay put during the year. More generally, the impact of COVID-19 on employment and incomes made many consumers, particularly those on lower incomes, more reluctant to purchase big-ticket items, such as refrigeration appliances – they repaired their existing ones instead.

Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Pandemic led to slowdown in housing turnover and a decline in consumer confidence, weakening demand for big-ticket items like refrigeration appliances
Samsung launches modular and bespoke refrigerators
Local manufacturing facilities and strong brands key to El Araby Group’s leadership position
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
With local consumers likely to remain cautious well into the forecast period, recovery in demand will be sluggish
Pandemic will lead manufacturers to launch refrigeration appliances will more sophisticated cleaning features
COVID-19 will accelerate e-commerce adoption
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Freezers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

…continued

 

All news

