Global Refrigeration Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Mexican consumers are becoming more interested in buying products that can help them to save money, including on their energy bills, and refrigeration appliances are certainly no exception to this. In recent years, many of the brands present in the category have launched products that make use of technology that helps consumers to save energy and which also claim to chill food and drink quicker and keep it fresher for longer.

Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Energy-saving models are on more consumer wish-lists
Appliance colours are used to make a statement as well as blend in
Refrigeration appliances are becoming smarter, but demand remains cool
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Mabe is the leading light
Department stores channel makes steely progress
Samsung makes a smart move
CHART 1 Refrigeration Appliances: Samsung
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Freezers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

…continued

 

