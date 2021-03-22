Global Refrigeration Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Refrigeration appliances with larger capacity are in greater demand in Poland, particularly among fridge freezers. The greater storage space is appreciated by Poles as they become more knowledgeable about adequate and correct storage of food. New models also often offer additional functions such as different storage temperatures for specific food products. For example, some appliances have a vegetable drawer where the temperature is kept at around zero degrees Celsius, which is optimal for veget…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797816-refrigeration-appliances-in-poland

Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electric-scooter-rental-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2029-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-canine-atopic-dermatitis-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Demand grows for larger capacity multi-door fridge freezers as consumers become more knowledgeable on food storage

New technology continues to attract consumers

Freestanding electric wine coolers/chillers grows fastest as the price range broadens

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Whirlpool continues to lead refrigeration appliances, attracting consumers with technology within its mid-priced range

Samsung grows fastest due to promotional campaigns and its wide product range

MPM emerges in major appliances to gain ground in fast-growing categories

CHART 1 Electric wine cooler MPM 117-CW-46

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105