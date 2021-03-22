Global Refrigeration Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Further growth in refrigeration appliances in 2019 was the result of new product development, with a special focus on modern-looking and energy-efficient models that provide a multitude of functions which enable the ideal storage of various food products. Although still a niche, connected products are now found in all major chained retailers and have started to emerge due to rising tech literacy amongst Romanians, high smartphone penetration rates and rising disposable incomes.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797871-refrigeration-appliances-in-romania

Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ingestible-temperature-sensor-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/globa-digital-mro-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

New product development drives growth in 2019

Cost-effective and space-saving fridge freezers record the highest growth in 2019

Ergonomics and consumers’ preoccupation with design benefit built-in appliances

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Strong image and aggressive marketing ensure top spot for SC Arctic

Further innovation to address consumers’ demand for ergonomics and their spatial constraints

Private label gaining ground with wide distribution networks and strong retail names

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105