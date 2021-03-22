Global Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

These report statistic respiratory disposable devices used in therapeutic for patients with respiratory disorders, and the disposable devices mainly include face masks, tubes and filers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Respiratory Disposable Devices in France, including the following market information:

France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France Respiratory Disposable Devices Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market 2019 (%)

The global Respiratory Disposable Devices market was valued at 2028.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2695.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. While the Respiratory Disposable Devices market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Respiratory Disposable Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Respiratory Disposable Devices production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Face Masks

Tubes

Filters

Others

France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Adult

Paediatric & Neonatal

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ResMed

Philips Respironics

Ambu

Fisher & Paykel

BD

Teleflex

Smiths Medical

Armstrong Medical

Drive Medical

Dynarex

Viomedex

Flexicare Medical

Hamilton Medical

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Respiratory Disposable Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Respiratory Disposable Devices Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Respiratory Disposable Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Respiratory Disposable Devices Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Respiratory Disposable Devices Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Respiratory Disposable Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Respiratory Disposable Devices Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Respiratory Disposable Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Respiratory Disposable Devices Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Face Masks

4.1.3 Tubes

4.1.4 Filters

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Adult

5.1.3 Paediatric & Neonatal

5.2 By Application – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 ResMed

6.1.1 ResMed Corporate Summary

6.1.2 ResMed Business Overview

6.1.3 ResMed Respiratory Disposable Devices Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 ResMed Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 ResMed Key News

6.2 Philips Respironics

6.2.1 Philips Respironics Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Philips Respironics Business Overview

6.2.3 Philips Respironics Respiratory Disposable Devices Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Philips Respironics Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Philips Respironics Key News

6.3 Ambu

6.3.1 Ambu Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Ambu Business Overview

6.3.3 Ambu Respiratory Disposable Devices Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Ambu Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Ambu Key News

6.4 Fisher & Paykel

6.4.1 Fisher & Paykel Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Fisher & Paykel Business Overview

6.4.3 Fisher & Paykel Respiratory Disposable Devices Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Fisher & Paykel Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Fisher & Paykel Key News

6.5 BD

6.5.1 BD Corporate Summary

6.5.2 BD Business Overview

6.5.3 BD Respiratory Disposable Devices Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 BD Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 BD Key News

6.6 Teleflex

6.6.1 Teleflex Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Teleflex Business Overview

6.6.3 Teleflex Respiratory Disposable Devices Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Teleflex Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Teleflex Key News

6.7 Smiths Medical

6.6.1 Smiths Medical Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Smiths Medical Business Overview

6.6.3 Smiths Medical Respiratory Disposable Devices Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Smiths Medical Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Smiths Medical Key News

6.8 Armstrong Medical

6.8.1 Armstrong Medical Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Armstrong Medical Business Overview

6.8.3 Armstrong Medical Respiratory Disposable Devices Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Armstrong Medical Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Armstrong Medical Key News

6.9 Drive Medical

6.9.1 Drive Medical Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Drive Medical Business Overview

6.9.3 Drive Medical Respiratory Disposable Devices Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Drive Medical Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Drive Medical Key News

6.10 Dynarex

6.10.1 Dynarex Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Dynarex Business Overview

6.10.3 Dynarex Respiratory Disposable Devices Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Dynarex Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Dynarex Key News

6.11 Viomedex

6.11.1 Viomedex Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Viomedex Respiratory Disposable Devices Business Overview

6.11.3 Viomedex Respiratory Disposable Devices Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Viomedex Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Viomedex Key News

6.12 Flexicare Medical

6.12.1 Flexicare Medical Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Flexicare Medical Respiratory Disposable Devices Business Overview

6.12.3 Flexicare Medical Respiratory Disposable Devices Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Flexicare Medical Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Flexicare Medical Key News

6.13 Hamilton Medical

6.13.1 Hamilton Medical Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Hamilton Medical Respiratory Disposable Devices Business Overview

6.13.3 Hamilton Medical Respiratory Disposable Devices Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Hamilton Medical Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Hamilton Medical Key News

6.14 Besmed

6.14.1 Besmed Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Besmed Respiratory Disposable Devices Business Overview

6.14.3 Besmed Respiratory Disposable Devices Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Besmed Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Besmed Key News

7 Respiratory Disposable Devices Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Respiratory Disposable Devices Production Capacity and Value in France, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 France Respiratory Disposable Devices Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 France Respiratory Disposable Devices Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 France Respiratory Disposable Devices Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Respiratory Disposable Devices Manufacturers in France

7.2.1 France Key Local Respiratory Disposable Devices Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 France Key Local Respiratory Disposable Devices Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 France Key Local Respiratory Disposable Devices Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Respiratory Disposable Devices Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

7.3 Respiratory Disposable Devices Export and Import in France

7.3.1 France Respiratory Disposable Devices Export Market

7.3.2 France Respiratory Disposable Devices Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Respiratory Disposable Devices Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Respiratory Disposable Devices Distributors and Sales Agents in France

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Respiratory Disposable Devices in France

Table 2. Top Players in France, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. France Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. France Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. France Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. France Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Respiratory Disposable Devices Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. France Manufacturers Respiratory Disposable Devices Product Type

Table 9. List of France Tier 1 Respiratory Disposable Devices Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Respiratory Disposable Devices Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales in France (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales in France (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales in France, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales in France, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. ResMed Corporate Summary

Table 20. ResMed Respiratory Disposable Devices Product Offerings

Table 21. ResMed Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Philips Respironics Corporate Summary

Table 23. Philips Respironics Respiratory Disposable Devices Product Offerings

Table 24. Philips Respironics Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Ambu Corporate Summary

Table 26. Ambu Respiratory Disposable Devices Product Offerings

Table 27. Ambu Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Fisher & Paykel Corporate Summary

Table 29. Fisher & Paykel Respiratory Disposable Devices Product Offerings

Table 30. Fisher & Paykel Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. BD Corporate Summary

Table 32. BD Respiratory Disposable Devices Product Offerings

Table 33. BD Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Teleflex Corporate Summary

Table 35. Teleflex Respiratory Disposable Devices Product Offerings

Table 36. Teleflex Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Smiths Medical Corporate Summary

Table 38. Smiths Medical Respiratory Disposable Devices Product Offerings

Table 39. Smiths Medical Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Armstrong Medical Corporate Summary

Table 41. Armstrong Medical Respiratory Disposable Devices Product Offerings

Table 42. Armstrong Medical Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Drive Medical Corporate Summary

Table 44. Drive Medical Respiratory Disposable Devices Product Offerings

Table 45. Drive Medical Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Dynarex Corporate Summary

Table 47. Dynarex Respiratory Disposable Devices Product Offerings

Table 48. Dynarex Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Viomedex Corporate Summary

Table 50. Viomedex Respiratory Disposable Devices Product Offerings

Table 51. Viomedex Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Flexicare Medical Corporate Summary

Table 53. Flexicare Medical Respiratory Disposable Devices Product Offerings

Table 54. Flexicare Medical Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Hamilton Medical Corporate Summary

Table 56. Hamilton Medical Respiratory Disposable Devices Product Offerings

Table 57. Hamilton Medical Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 58. Besmed Corporate Summary

Table 59. Besmed Respiratory Disposable Devices Product Offerings

Table 60. Besmed Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Respiratory Disposable Devices Production Capacity (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in France, 2015-2020

Table 62. Respiratory Disposable Devices Production (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in France, 2015-2020

Table 63. France Respiratory Disposable Devices Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 64. Respiratory Disposable Devices Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in France, 2015-2020

Table 65. France Respiratory Disposable Devices Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 66. The Percentage of Respiratory Disposable Devices Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

Table 67. The Percentage of Respiratory Disposable Devices Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

Table 68. Dangeguojia Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 69. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 70. Respiratory Disposable Devices Downstream Clients in France

Table 71. Respiratory Disposable Devices Distributors and Sales Agents in France

List of Figures

Figure 1. Respiratory Disposable Devices Segment by Type

Figure 2. Respiratory Disposable Devices Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Size in France, (US$, Mn) & (K Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. France Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Respiratory Disposable Devices Sales in France: 2015-2026 (K Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Respiratory Disposable Devices Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -France Respiratory Disposable Devices Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. France Respiratory Disposable Devices Production Capacity (K Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. France Respiratory Disposable Devices Actual Output (K Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. France Respiratory Disposable Devices Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of France Respiratory Disposable Devices Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of France Respiratory Disposable Devices, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for France Respiratory Disposable Devices Market in 2020

Figure 23. Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Opportunities & Trends in France

Figure 24. Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Drivers in France

Figure 25. Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Restraints in France

Figure 26. Respiratory Disposable Devices Industry Value Chain

….continued

