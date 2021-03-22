All news

Global Retail Toilet Paper Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Toilet paper is the largest consumer retail tissue category, and still presents opportunities for the industry, as many markets are characterised by low per capita consumption. However, the category is likely to face challenges from the expansion of smart toilets and more affordable bidet seat attachments. This report assesses the global potential and growth enabling factors for retail toilet paper globally, as well as competition from smart toilets in developed and developing regions.

Euromonitor International’s Retail Toilet Paper: Growth, Opportunities, Disruptors global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the tissue and hygiene market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within tissue and hygiene, analyses leading companies and brands, assesses the importance of private label and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Rx/Reimbursement adult incontinence, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Retail Toilet Paper: Growth, Opportunities, Disruptors
Euromonitor International
January 2020
Conclusion

…continued

 

