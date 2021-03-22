All news

Global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 is a protein that in humans is encoded by the ROCK2 gene. The protein encoded by this gene is a serine/threonine kinase that regulates cytokinesis, smooth muscle contraction, the formation of actin stress fibers and focal adhesions, and the activation of the c-fos serum response element. This protein, which is an isozyme of ROCK1, is a target for the small GTPase Rho.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 in China, including the following market information:
China Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in China Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market 2019 (%)
The global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 market was valued at 2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period. While the Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 market size in 2020 and the next few years in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
AN-3485
KL-01045
AT-13148
TRX-101
Others

China Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
China Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Glaucoma
Spinal Cord
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Immune Therapy
Others

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Kadmon Corporation
BioAxone BioSciences Inc
Redx Pharma
Angion Biomedica
DWTI

 

