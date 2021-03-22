All news

Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Rice, pasta and noodles achieved accelerating current value growth in 2019, mainly due to ongoing growth in sales of rice, the dominant product type. Rice is a traditional component of Brazilian meals and a ubiquitous staple in Brazilian households. Thus, sales of rice demonstrate strong resilience even in times of economic crisis and high unemployment rates. As per capita consumption is high, players face a difficult task to increase volume sales, and therefore focus on adding value to products…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Prospects
Rice Sales Keep Rice, Pasta and Noodles Buoyant
Pasta Consumption Varies Between Regions
Manufacturers Premiumise Their Pasta Products As Consumers Become More Able To Trade Up
Competitive Landscape
Tio João Invests in Research and Development and New Launches
Uncle Ben’s Sets the Standard for Other Brands To Launch Practical Rice Products
the Level of Publicity and Marketing Varies Between Rice, Pasta and Noodles
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Instant Noodles by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2014-2019

…continued

 

