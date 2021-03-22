Global Ring Pull Caps Market in France Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2026

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Ring Pull Caps Market in France Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Ring pull caps open by just pulling the ring on the top, making it easier and hassle free.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ring Pull Caps in France, including the following market information:

France Ring Pull Caps Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Ring Pull Caps Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France Ring Pull Caps Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Ring Pull Caps Market 2019 (%)

The global Ring Pull Caps market was valued at 163.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 201.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. While the Ring Pull Caps market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ring Pull Caps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Ring Pull Caps production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Ring Pull Caps Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Ring Pull Caps Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Material: Aluminum

Material: Steel

Aluminum maked is the most commonly used type of ring pull caps and took over 97% market share in 2018.

France Ring Pull Caps Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Ring Pull Caps Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Beer

Soft Drinks

By application, beer is the largest segment, expected with sales market share of over 81% in 2015.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Ring Pull Caps Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Ring Pull Caps Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Ring Pull Caps Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Ring Pull Caps Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Pelliconi

Nippon Closures Co., Ltd.

Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Finn-Korkki Oy

