Global Rise of Resale Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Resale or second-hand shopping is a long-established retail activity globally. Over the last decade, however, resale shopping has grown rapidly in response to economic conditions, technology and growing environmental concerns. This report identifies the key characteristics of resale shoppers globally, examines how Generation Z will interact with resale, includes country-level resale profiles, and makes predictions about where resale shopping will grow fastest in the years ahead.

Euromonitor International’s Rise of Resale Part 1: The Resale Shopper global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers’ shopping patterns. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Rise of Resale Part 1: The Resale Shopper
Euromonitor International
January 2020
Introduction
A Brief Overview of Resale
The Current Resale Shopper
Resale Shopper Behaviour
Generation Z and Resale
Looking Ahead
Country Snapshots

