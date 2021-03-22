All news

Global Rivoli Group in Personal Accessories (United Arab Emirates) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017

Rivoli Group is expected to maintain a strong foothold in the market due to its strong portfolio of brands. The company offers a wide range of luxury watch brands; it also benefits from operating prestigious outlets in upmarket shopping malls and hotels, alongside its exclusive R Lounge display area in The H Hotel in Dubai. In May 2017, Rivoli Group signed a joint venture agreement with Marcolin Group, the leading eyewear company with a large portfolio of brands like Tom Ford, Montblanc, Swarovs…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

RIVOLI GROUP IN PERSONAL ACCESSORIES (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES)
Euromonitor International
July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Rivoli Group: Key Facts
Summary 2 Rivoli Group: Operational Indicators
Company Background

….CONTINUED

