Global Rossmann SDP Sp zoo Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Rossmann SDP plans to maintain the fast pace of development and open over a hundred drugstores on a yearly basis, reaching a goal of 1,600 outlets by 2018. It currently offers 16,000 products with 5,000 new products released every year.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

ROSSMANN SDP SP ZOO IN HOME CARE (POLAND)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Rossmann SDP Sp zoo: Key Facts
Production
Summary 2 Rossmann SDP Sp zoo: Operational Indicators
Private Label
Summary 3 Rossmann SDP Sp zoo: Private Label Portfolio

…continued

