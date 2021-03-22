All news

Global Saigon Jewelry Co Ltd Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Saigon Jewellery Co Ltd (SJC) aims to regain its leading position in jewellery and watch specialist retailers in Vietnam as well as becoming the leading player overall in the Vietnamese retailing market. The company is also making strong investment in other sectors such as finance and real estate.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

SAIGON JEWELRY CO LTD IN RETAILING (VIETNAM)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 1 Saigon Jewelry Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

