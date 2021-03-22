All news

Global Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Due to the fierce competition which prevails in the Vietnamese retailing market and in order to reinforce its leading position in retailing in Vietnam, the future plans of Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives involve optimising its existing business operations and enhancing its co-operation and investment with the aim of expanding its distribution network throughout the country as well as developing new business models. Toward the end of the review period, the company opened new supermarkets in…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

SAIGON UNION OF TRADING COOPERATIVES IN RETAILING (VIETNAM)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Private Label
Summary 1 Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

marketresearchfuture

