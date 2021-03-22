Global Satellite Transponder Market Size study, by Bandwidth (C-Band, Ku-Band, Ka-Band), by Application (Commercial Communications, Government, Remote Sensing, Navigation, R&D), by Service (Leasing, Maintenance & Support, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Satellite Transponder Market is valued approximately USD 20 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.80 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Satellite Transponders are the series of interconnected units which form a communication channel among the transmitting and receiving antennas. These are majorly utilized in satellite communication to transfer the received signals. A single satellite contains approximately 15 to 30 transponders. The signals transmitted from these satellites to the earth are of very low power level due to the huge difference in the distance between the satellite and the transmitter. Hre the transponders, which are made at a different frequency range, are used to amplify the low power signals. The amplified signals are transmitted by the satellite back to the earth. With growing number of network connections across the globe, broadband connectivity has become essential technology to support emerging next-generation technologies such as Internet of things and smart infrastructure. These devices propel the demand for satellites for fast transfer of data and hence boost the market for Satellite transponder. Factors such as rising number of video broadcasting subscribes, evolution of high definition channels and UHDTVs drive the market for Satellite transponder. Also, the increasing subscribers for Ku band frequency which is primarily utilized for data, voice, and video communications drives the market growth. As with the number of people using these communication services such as voice and video call are increasing the load on transponders increases. For instance, there are 4.39 billion internet users in 2019, an increase of 366 million equivalent of 9% as compared to its value in 2018 along with 5.11 billion unique mobile customers in the world today, up 100 million (2 percent) as compared to the past year. Propelling the launch of more satellites and hence new proving a huge market for Satellite transponders. As per the Satellite Industry Association (SIA), the number of operational satellites on orbit increased by 20% numbering to 2100 satellites in 2018 of which 300 were launched in the same year. However, complexity in installation and high capital investment, growth of fiber optics & cable transmissions and failures in satellite launches impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, Emerging/evolving demand for connectivity in maritime and airborne services along with rising demand for high throughput satellites (HTS) and high-data-rate applications would create lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Satellite Transponder market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the widespread utilization of the C-band video services segment and the dominating prevalence of 4K-UHD TV services by the satellite operators and the evolving demand for Ka Band transponders would drive the market in the region. Whereas, Latin America and Middle Eastern is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rise in demand for direct-to-home (DTH) satellite TV, high definition (HD) to replace standard definition (SD) offerings, need for secure communications for military and defense, and the vibrant broadcast industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Satellite Transponder market across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eutelsat Communications S.A.

SES S.A.

Intelsat S.A.

Arianespace SA

Thales Alenia Space

Airbus SE

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Loral Space and Communications, Inc.

Boeing Company

Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Bandwidth:

C Band

Ku Band

Ka Band

K Band

Others

By Service:

Leasing

Maintenance & Support

Others

By Application:

Commercial Communications

Government Communications

Navigation

Remote Sensing

R&D

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Satellite Transponder Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Satellite Transponder Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Satellite Transponder Market, by Bandwidth, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Satellite Transponder Market, by Service, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Satellite Transponder Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

….. continued

