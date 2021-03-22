All news

Global Savoury Snacks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Packaged savoury snacks are increasingly popular in Pakistan. This is particularly true of potato chips, where there is less competition from unpackaged alternatives, in contrast to, for example, nuts, seeds and other savoury snacks, where traditional, unpackaged products proliferate. Packaged potato chips are popular amongst both children and young adults – economic decline in Pakistan does not appear to have diminished this popularity, and demand in volume terms continues to rise, despite a ri…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Savoury Snacks in Pakistan
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Impulse sales hit by lockdown but party bags prove popular for at-home consumption
Visibility key, with players competing for strong store presence and display
PepsiCo invests in extending dominance but small domestic players offer spicy appeal
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Strong forecast period growth driven by leading players in potato chips
Most other product areas to remain niches but savoury biscuits will benefit from low prices amidst economic uncertainty
Nuts, seeds and trail mixes constrained by low-priced unpackaged alternatives
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

….CONTINUED

