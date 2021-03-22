All news

Global Shahrvand Goods & Servicing Co Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Shahrvand Goods & Servicing Co, as the retailing division of Tehran municipality, aims to become the dominant grocery retailer in the capital by expanding its outlet network while modernising its structure by shifting towards digital media. The most important strategic focus of the company is to increase the proportion of non-store retailing in its sales by developing online sales through its website and mobile-based application. This is mainly part of Tehran municipality’s policy to reduce heav…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

SHAHRVAND GOODS & SERVICING CO IN RETAILING (IRAN)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Shahrvand Goods & Servicing Co: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Shahrvand Goods & Servicing Co: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

