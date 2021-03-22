Global Ski Wax Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Ski Wax Market is valued approximately at USD XX Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Ski wax is the material used by the ski runners on ski boards, ski shoes, ski bottoms and toboggan which ensures stability while skiing as it maintains the coefficient of friction according to the varying snow conditions. Skiing is an activity performed for basic transportation in the snowy region, adventurous sport or a competitive sport using skis on the snow. For Instance: As per Statista in 2018, 8% rise in the skiing activities was observed in United Kingdom since 2017. Rise is the adaptation of Skiing is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Due to regular use, the skis turn dry and start whitening and shrinking which enhances the need to moisture the skis for longer durability supporting the market growth of Global Ski Wax Market.

There are various types of snow – spring corn, crystal sided, new snow and others with textures from being fluffy, powdered to sticker. Snow wax creates the lubricant at the base of the ski so that it becomes easier to glide on the snow. Further, changing weather condition tends to bring a change in the texture of snow from slight warm to crystalline snow which generates the need for skiing wax of different types. For addressing kinetic friction glide wax is used whereas in order to overcome static friction, grip wax is used which is used for both alpine and cross-country skiing. However, due to global warming and rise in temperature conditions over the year, snow levels are degraded causing major impact of skiing activities and affecting the growth of Global Ski Wax Market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Ski Wax market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe followed by North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to weather conditions and presence of snowy regions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in excitement among people for adventurous sports and increase in the income levels to afford the recreational activities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ski Wax market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hertel Wax (US)

Swix (Norway)

Briko-Maplus Wax (Itlay)

Dakine (US)

Burton Snowboards (US)

Holmenkol GmbH (Germany)

Fast Wax (US)

DataWax (UK)

Darent Wax Co Ltd (UK)

Rex Ski Wax (Finland)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Glide Ski Wax

Grip Ski Wax

By Application:

Skis

Snowboards

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Ski Wax Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

