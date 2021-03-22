All news

Global Small Cooking Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The Indian Government is pushing the use of clean fuel through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme, leading to an increase in the coverage of LPG as the number of subscribers has grown. Historically, it has been common practice in rural areas to use wood and coal fires to cook food, creating significant pollution and affecting the health of the person doing the cooking. Since it has become easier and more economical to get an LPG connection, lower-income consumers, especially from rural are…

Euromonitor International’s Small Cooking Appliances in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Small Cooking Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Increased LPG coverage boosts demand
Electrification scheme creating opportunities
New, smaller households seek convenient small cooking appliances
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
TKK Prestige benefits from strong brand equity
Intensifying competition
Low-pricing underpins fragmentation
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Freestanding Hobs by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Small Cooking Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

…continued

 

