Global Small Cooking Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Retail volume sales of small cooking appliances continued to grow during 2020, albeit at their slowest rate in a decade. This was a resilient performance in the face of COVID-19, which led to a significant increase in unemployment and weighed heavily on consumer confidence, and the steepest rate of increase in unit price in more than a decade, which was trigged by a hike in the rate of VAT. Moreover, impulse purchasing is an important source of demand for small cooking appliances, and this was m…

Euromonitor International’s Small Cooking Appliances in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Coffee Mills, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Fryers, Kettles, Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Slow Cookers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for small cooking appliances shows resilience in the face of pandemic shock and VAT hike
Home-bound consumers turn to pod coffee
Electric pressure cooker Instant Pot a hit with local consumers seeking convenience
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Hard pod coffee machines will remain the top performer in terms of retail volume sales growth, as the home brew trend deepens
Obesity concerns will continue to drive strong growth in demand for light fryers
Increased investment and heightened consumer interest will continue to drive strong growth in e-commerce
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Freestanding Hobs by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Small Cooking Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

