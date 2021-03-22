Global Small Cooking Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Retail volume sales of small cooking appliances continued to grow during 2020, albeit at their slowest rate in a decade. This was a resilient performance in the face of COVID-19, which led to a significant increase in unemployment and weighed heavily on consumer confidence, and the steepest rate of increase in unit price in more than a decade, which was trigged by a hike in the rate of VAT. Moreover, impulse purchasing is an important source of demand for small cooking appliances, and this was m…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797807-small-cooking-appliances-in-saudi-arabia

Euromonitor International’s Small Cooking Appliances in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-military-chemical-agent-resistant-coating-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Coffee Mills, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Fryers, Kettles, Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Slow Cookers.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-protein-nanoparticle-labeling-reagent-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-09

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Small Cooking Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for small cooking appliances shows resilience in the face of pandemic shock and VAT hike

Home-bound consumers turn to pod coffee

Electric pressure cooker Instant Pot a hit with local consumers seeking convenience

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Hard pod coffee machines will remain the top performer in terms of retail volume sales growth, as the home brew trend deepens

Obesity concerns will continue to drive strong growth in demand for light fryers

Increased investment and heightened consumer interest will continue to drive strong growth in e-commerce

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Freestanding Hobs by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Small Cooking Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105